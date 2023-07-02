Can China develop its own chip industry?

The Dutch government is enforcing new restrictions on exports of semiconductors to China.

Semiconductor chips are a vital component in everything from smartphones to cars and even military hardware.

China has been looking to ensure its supplies, but it is now facing a major problem. The Netherlands is curbing exports of essential technology used to manufacture the most advanced chips.

China says the United States is behind this move.

So how will this impact China’s high-tech ambitions?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for the New York Times

Emily Benson – Director of the Project on Trade and Technology at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

Warwick Powell – Adjunct professor at Queensland University of Technology