Should the developed world pay for climate change?

As the US and China restart talks, debate is continuing over who should fund efforts to combat the climate crisis.

As global temperatures break records, climate envoys from the United States and China are meeting in Beijing.

But political disputes have strained ties between the world’s top two emitters of greenhouse gases.

So, can they find common ground?

And will developed nations help more vulnerable ones adapt to climate change?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Saleemul Huq – Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, a research organisation

Oulie Keita – Executive director of Greenpeace Africa

Asad Rehman – Executive director of War on Want, an anti-poverty charity