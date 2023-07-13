Can Egypt help end the war in Sudan?

The Egyptian government hosts a regional summit, but the warring sides are not invited.

Egypt is trying to end the fighting in neighbouring Sudan by hosting a summit of regional leaders, but the warring sides were not invited.

The United Nations has warned that the three-month conflict could turn into a “full-scale civil war” that could further destabilise the region.

Millions of people have been displaced, and more fighting will likely worsen an already dire humanitarian situation, which will have further consequences for Sudan’s neighbours.

Will the Cairo summit lead to some sort of compromise? If not, what’s at stake for the entire region?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Sara Kira – founder and director of the European North African Center for Research

Giorgio Cafiero – CEO of Gulf State Analytics

Dallia Abdelmoniem – political commentator who fled Sudan with her family to the UK