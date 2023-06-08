Can EU states agree to a deal on migration?

Ministers seek solutions to rising numbers of refugees and migrants heading to Europe.

Ministers from all European Union states are working on how to deal with the tens of thousands of people seeking a better life in the bloc.

However, finding a consensus among all 27 members won’t be easy.

In 2015, Europe attempted to find a lasting solution to the millions of people crowding at its borders because of the civil war in Syria.

A problem left unresolved led Turkey to relax its borders, opening the gates onto Europe’s doorstep.

So, what are the challenges? And can they reach a balance that works for those making the often-hazardous journey to Europe?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Ugochi Daniels – deputy director general for operations at the International Organization for Migration

Ferdinando Nelli Feroci – president of the Institute of International Affairs and European Commissioner in 2014

Leila Bodeux – senior policy and advocacy officer at Caritas Europa