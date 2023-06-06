Why is the humanitarian situation for Palestinians worsening?

International aid agencies say funding cuts and rising prices causing crisis.

Living under Israeli occupation or siege and the constant risk of attack is the reality of daily life for Palestinians in their homeland.

But even that grim existence is becoming harsher – with a far-right Israeli government in power and funding cuts for international aid agencies and organisations.

So why is their situation worsening?

And what’s the international response?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests: Maha Hussaini – award-winning journalist and strategy director at Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor

Samer Abdeljaber – Palestine country director for the World Food Programme

Najla Shawa – aid worker and mother of two children living in Gaza