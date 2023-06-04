What are the new Turkish government’s foreign policy priorities?
President Erdogan’s third term sees him placed in a unique position between NATO and Russia.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s return to power in Turkey means a crucial player in European and Middle East geopolitics remains in place for another five years.
A flexible approach and pragmatism sometimes place him in a unique position: Turkey has NATO’s second-largest military, but is the only member enjoying cordial relations with Russia.
So what to expect from Erdogan’s third term?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Dmitry Babich – political analyst, Rossiya Segodnya news agency
Seda Demiralp – associate professor, Isik University, Istanbul
Steven Erlanger – New York Times chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe
