Israel accused of using ‘automated apartheid’ in West Bank

Critics say Israel is using facial recognition technology to control Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Amnesty International and the EU Commission are holding talks in Brussels on Israel’s use of artificial intelligence to mass surveil Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The human rights organisation says Israel is employing what it calls “automated apartheid” to build a digital database of the Palestinian population.

How far does that breach their privacy?

Does such technology really offer Israel security?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Matt Mahmoudi – Artificial intelligence and human rights adviser at Amnesty International

Jalal Abukhater – Writer and community leader of Right to Movement

Ori Givati – Advocacy director at Breaking The Silence, established by veteran Israeli soldiers