How will France address its latest police shooting?

Police near Paris shot and killed a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

A long-simmering anger against police brutality in the suburbs of France has turned into nationwide protests.

They were in response to the police shooting of a 17-year-old at a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Rights groups say the lethal encounter is just one of many instances of systemic racism and excessive force targeting mainly poor and ethnically diverse communities.

So, how will the French government address this issue?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Rainbow Murray – Specialist in French politics

Yasser Louati – Human rights and civil liberties activist

Jacques De Maillard – Director of the Center for Sociological Research on Law and Penal Institutions