What will Trump’s legal troubles mean for 2024 elections?

US media obtains audio recording of former president Donald Trump discussing classified documents.

Media outlets in the United States have obtained a two-minute audio recording in which former US President Donald Trump appears to acknowledge keeping classified documents after leaving office.

The recording was reportedly made in July of 2021 and the documents apparently refer to sensitive information about a possible attack on Iran.

Trump is facing 37 federal charges for his handling of classified documents. He has pleaded not guilty.

So just how damaging is this recording, and will it affect next year’s presidential race?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

John Malcolm – former US federal prosecutor

Scott Lucas – professor at the Clinton Institute, University College Dublin

Bruce Fein – former US associate deputy attorney general