How much of a threat are private armies?

As Russia recovers from what it calls Wagner’s rebellion, there’s a new focus on private armies.

The mutiny by Russia’s Wagner Group of mercenaries has shone a light on the shadowy world of private armies.

They operate in conflict zones around the world.

Their services have been employed by governments, anti-piracy operations and even by some NGOs.

But what are the risks of these soldiers for hire?

How much of a threat are they to international peace?

And what role will they play in the future?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Sean McFate – former military contractor and author of the book The Modern Mercenary

Sorcha MacLeod – member of the United Nations working group on the use of mercenaries

John Lechner – Wagner Group expert with a focus on conflict in Africa