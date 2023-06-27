How much of a threat are private armies?
As Russia recovers from what it calls Wagner’s rebellion, there’s a new focus on private armies.
The mutiny by Russia’s Wagner Group of mercenaries has shone a light on the shadowy world of private armies.
They operate in conflict zones around the world.
Their services have been employed by governments, anti-piracy operations and even by some NGOs.
But what are the risks of these soldiers for hire?
How much of a threat are they to international peace?
And what role will they play in the future?
Presenter: Sohail Rahman
Guests:
Sean McFate – former military contractor and author of the book The Modern Mercenary
Sorcha MacLeod – member of the United Nations working group on the use of mercenaries
John Lechner – Wagner Group expert with a focus on conflict in Africa