How to end the conflict in Sudan?

Several ceasefires have failed to stop the bloodshed and the conflict has spread beyond Khartoum.

It has been more than two months now since the lives of millions of people across Sudan plunged into war and uncertainty.

The fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has intensified.

Several ceasefire deals agreed at talks led by the United States and Saudi Arabia have failed to stick.

The conflict has killed at least 2,000 people and displaced more than 2 million.

So, what is standing in the way of a long-term ceasefire?

And what more can outside powers do to convince the warring sides to put down their weapons?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Kholood Khair – founding director at Confluence Advisory, a think tank previously based in Khartoum.

Hamid Khalafallah – Sudan policy researcher.

Dallia Abdelmoniem – political commentator and a former journalist.