What next after Wagner mutiny?

Russia’s mercenary group pulls back after threatening armed rebellion.

The leader of the Wagner Group of mercenaries is leaving Russia for Belarus, after striking a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his mutiny.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was cheered by supporters as he left the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Under the agreement, both Prigozhin and his fighters will be spared prosecution and the troops have been instructed to return to their bases.

Is the crisis really over?

How will it affect the war in Ukraine?

And what’s the future for the Wagner Group?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Sergei Markov – Director of the Institute of Political Studies in Moscow and former public spokesman for President Putin and former Russian MP

Catrina Doxsee – associate director for the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

Stefan Wolff – professor of international security at the University of Birmingham