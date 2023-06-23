Why do people join cults and why is it often hard to leave?

Millions of people around the world looking for a sense of community join often-secretive societies.

The bodies of more than 300 members of a Christian doomsday cult have now been unearthed in Kenya.

Dozens more are still alive, but refusing to eat.

About 5,000 such movements are estimated to exist worldwide.

Who is likely to be attracted to this type of group and what dangers might they face?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Shipeta Mathias – Rapid response officer at Haki Africa

Diane Benscoter – Former member of the religious movement “the Moonies”, founder of Antidote

Linda Dubrow-Marshall – Clinical psychologist and senior lecturer at the University of Salford