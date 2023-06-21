What’s being promised by Zimbabwe’s two main candidates?

Unemployment, poverty and a stagnant economy among the main issues for voters in Zimbabwe.

Many in Zimbabwe have found themselves caught in a wave of high inflation, unable to afford the basics.

Now, add several other social issues including crime to the mix – and there is a recipe for deep-seated voter dissatisfaction.

The two main candidates are expected to be 80-year-old incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the governing Zanu-PF party.

And his younger rival opposition leader Nelson Chamisa from the Citizen’s Coalition for Change.

So will they deliver on the promises they are making to voters? And what challenges will they face?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Vince Musewe – Economist based in Harare

Piers Pigou – Head of the Southern Africa Programme at the Institute for Security Studies

Tendai Ruben Mbofana – Political analyst and social commentator