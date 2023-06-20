What is behind the rise in violence in the occupied West Bank?

Israel’s attack on the Jenin refugee camp on Monday killed six Palestinians and injured many more.

This year has been marked by the Israeli military’s escalations in the occupied West Bank – the likes of which have not been seen in decades.

Israel’s far-right government has increased its raids against Palestinians by launching military operations that often result in people being killed and wounded.

On Monday, the air was filled with the sounds of whirring blades from combat helicopters, live ammunition, and stun grenades.

Israeli forces had launched an attack against the Jenin refugee camp that would last for hours.

Last year, an Israeli sniper shot and killed veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was wearing her full press gear.

The city of Jenin has become symbolic of the Palestinian resistance and in recent years, several armed groups have emerged from there.

Israel says it is going after these groups that pose a threat to its security.

But Palestinians say they are the ones paying a high price.

So, is there a risk of a further escalation?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Yossi Beilin – Former Israeli minister of justice and former negotiator during the 1993 Oslo Accords

Nour Odeh – Political analyst and former spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority

Bill Law – Editor of Arab Digest and a former BBC Gulf and Middle East journalist