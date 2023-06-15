Can New Delhi bring peace to the northeastern state of Manipur?

Violence between ethnic groups has engulfed the region since early May.

India’s northeast region is landlocked and states there rely heavily on New Delhi for their budgets.

But it is also a strategically significant border region and home to different ethnic, religious and linguistic groups.

Among the states there is Manipur.

It’s suffered ethnic tension and conflicts involving armed separatist movements for decades.

Rival groups fight over land, resources and identity.

It’s now experiencing the worst violence it’s seen since the 1990s.

More than 100 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced.

India has deployed thousands of security personnel.

So how did ethnic tensions escalate into violence?

And can New Delhi end the conflict?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests: Bhagat Oinam – Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairperson of the Special Centre for the Study of North East India

Ngamjahao Kipgen – Associate professor at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Subir Bhaumik – Journalist covering Manipur state and the author of two books on Northeast India: Insurgent Crossfire and Troubled Periphery