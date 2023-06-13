Are migrants political pawns in EU’s aid offer to Tunisia?

EU’s offer of one billion euros to Tunisia has been criticised by rights groups that say it compromises refugee rights.

A record number of people are making the dangerous journey by boat from Tunisia across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

Many are from poor and conflict-hit countries in sub-Saharan Africa. But an increasing number of Tunisians, trying to escape hunger and unemployment, are joining them.

Countries in Europe are alarmed. As part of efforts to stem the flow, they are offering an aid package of more than $1bn to help stabilise Tunisia’s economy.

Rights groups are criticising the proposal saying it compromises the rights of refugees and asylum seekers.

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Julien Hoez – European Union affairs analyst

Yasmine Akrimi – North Africa research analyst at the Brussels International Centre

Tarek Kahlaoui – Columnist and former director of the Tunisian Institute of Strategic Studies