What does Donald Trump’s indictment mean for democracy?

Former president is the first US leader to face federal charges.

It is an unprecedented moment in the history of the United States – one that is fraught with legal uncertainties and political implications.

Former President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with the mishandling of classified documents. It is the first federal, criminal indictment of a US president, and now the nation is heading into uncharted territory – a year before a presidential election.

Trump has called the indictment an abuse of power and an attempt to keep him out of the White House.

But what does it mean for the US and the future of its democracy?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Eric Ham – Author of The GOP Civil War: Inside the Battle for the Soul of the Republican Party and a former US congressional staffer

Debbie Hines – Former assistant attorney general of Maryland and a former Baltimore prosecutor

Thomas Gift – Associate professor and founding director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London