Can the Turkish opposition unseat President Erdogan?

The Turkish president is facing a serious challenge in next week’s election.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hoping to extend his term after more than 20 years in power.

But recent opinion polls suggest he’s not the outright favourite.

High inflation and a perceived slow response to devastating earthquakes have hit his popularity. Some voters are turning to a new candidate.

So, what does that mean for Turkish politics and the economy?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Onur Erim – President of Dragoman Strategies, a defence think-tank, and author of a book on Turkey’s election system

W Robert Pearson – Turkish foreign policy specialist and former US ambassador in Ankara

Sinan Ulgen – Chairman of the Centre for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies and a former Turkish diplomat