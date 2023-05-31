What’s behind the summit of South American nations in Brasilia?

Brazil’s president wants economic and political bloc to benefit region.

Leaders from South America’s 12 nations are meeting in Brazil.

Their host president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is calling for more unity and even a new single currency.

So, what are his plans and could they become reality?

And what’s bringing these countries together now?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Temir Porras Ponceleon – Managing director of Global Sovereign Advisory; former deputy minister and senior aide to Venezuela President Hugo Chavez and President Nicolas Maduro’s chief of staff

Guillaume Long – Senior analyst at the Center for Economic and Policy Research and former foreign minister of Ecuador

Danny Shaw – Professor of Latin American and Caribbean studies at City University of New York; international affairs analyst for TV network TeleSur