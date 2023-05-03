What are the chances for peace in Sudan?

Warring generals are invited to peace talks as they observe a week-long ceasefire

Just over two weeks of fighting have plunged Sudan into a humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands injured. Many more have been forced from their homes.

The conflict is a power struggle between one-time allies – the head of the army, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

South Sudan has brokered the latest truce – inviting both sides to talks while they lay down their weapons for a week.

What are the chances of an end to the violence?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Nyagoah Tut Pur – South Sudan researcher at Human Rights Watch and former paralegal for South Sudan’s Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Bakry Eljack Elmedni – professor of public policy at Long Island University Brooklyn and co-founder of Front Against War, a publication on Sudanese politics

Stella Agara – Africa governance analyst who focuses on development and security in East Africa