What does re-election of Erdogan mean for Turkey and the world?

The leader is set to begin a third term after winning presidential run-off vote.

It went to a run-off after a very tight first round, but Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emerged the clear winner of Turkey’s presidential election.

After overcoming probably the biggest political challenge he has ever faced, he will hope his third term will further tighten his grip on power.

Opponents have expressed dismay, with the poll results starkly reflecting deep political divisions in the country.

A key player between east and west, Turkey’s relations are complex, such as the NATO member also being on good terms with Russia.

So what can we expect from President Erdogan’s third term?

And what will it mean for his country’s international relations?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Helin Sari Ertem – Associate professor of International Relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University

Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of BNE IntelliNews

Onur Erim – Political adviser and president of Dragoman Strategies