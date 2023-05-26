Will Turkey’s President Erdogan win another term?

The Turkish leader has got a much-needed endorsement from a nationalist party leader.

An entire era of Turkish politics has been defined by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is his polar opposite, both in personality and politics.

As we reach Sunday’s closely fought run-off, both candidates are turning to nationalist groups to widen their bases.

But will that make a difference? And what impact will it have on Turkey’s future?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Mehmet Celik – Editorial coordinator at the Daily Sabah newspaper

Burak Dalgin – Vice chairman of the opposition Democracy and Progress Party

Tarik Oguzlu – Professor of international relations and dean of the Faculty of Science and Arts at Istanbul Aydın University