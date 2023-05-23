Will the Greece PM be able to form a new government?

The New Democracy party was the clear winner in Sunday’s polls with more than 40 percent of the vote, but it failed to win an outright majority.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants to govern for another four years. Voters appear to want him to lead as well.

But although his New Democracy party was the clear winner in Sunday’s polls with more than 40 percent of the vote, it failed to win an outright majority.

The party has promised to further lift the economy but voters, especially the young ones, say they’ve yet to see any benefits.

So what’s next for Greek politics and is the opposition party still relevant?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

George Tzogopoulos – Lecturer at Democritus University of Thrace

Despina Afentouli – Executive director at the Institute of International Relations, Greece, and former Greece Program Manager at NATO

Petros Fassoulas – Secretary General of European Movement International and former EU adviser to UK Parliament