Will worsening US relations with Beijing affect EU-China trade?

China has rejected a statement by Group of Seven (G7) leaders that outlined a shared approach towards Beijing, looking to “de-risk, not decouple” economic engagement and taking aim at its human rights record and territorial claims.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing firmly opposed the G7 joint statement and had complained to summit organiser Japan.

The United States has sought to increase pressure on Beijing, as its military and foreign relations with the European Union become closer amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

So where does that leave the US’s European allies and their trade ties with Beijing?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Einar Tangen – China senior fellow at the Tiehe Institute think-tank

Vicky Pryce – Chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe at the New York Times