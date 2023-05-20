Will the US default on its debt?

Republicans and Democrats in standoff over debt ceiling days before deadline.

Can the US solve its debt ceiling crisis in time?

With less than two weeks to a deadline to agree on how much the government can borrow, deep divisions remain.

What will happen if the two sides can’t seal a deal? What will be its global impact?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

William Lee – Chief economist at the Milken Institute

Laura Blessing – Senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University

Simon Rabinovitch – US economics editor at The Economist newspaper