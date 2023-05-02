How much of a threat is Sudan’s conflict to Chad?

Chad was already hosting hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees before the latest fighting.

The fighting in Sudan between its army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has largely continued despite a ceasefire.

So far, the crisis has forced more than 20,000 people to flee to neighbouring Chad.

But the impact of the crisis goes beyond the immediate displacement of Sudan’s people.

Analysts warn the unrest could pose a serious threat to the stability of Chad and the region as a whole.

So, how will Chad deal with the conflict in its eastern neighbour?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Remadji Hoinathy – Senior researcher covering Chad and the Great Lakes Region for the Institute for Security Studies

Abdelkhalig Shaib – Lawyer, political analyst and member of the Arab Association of Constitutional Law

Solomon Dersso – Founding director of Amani Africa, a Pan-African think-tank that focuses on peace and security policy in Africa