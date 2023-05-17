What are the repercussions of Bashagha’s suspension in Libya?

He was appointed prime minister in eastern Libya with a mandate to take over Tripoli.

Libya has been divided between two governments and two prime ministers.

One of them has now been suspended. Some analysts are warning that another power struggle could emerge.

How will this affect Libya’s other government, which is based in Tripoli? And could the move lead to new alliances, both in politics and on the battlefield?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Anas el Gomati – Founder and director of Sadeq Institute

Mustafa Fetouri – Journalist, academic and commentator on Middle East and North African affairs, specialising in Libya

Jason Pack – President of the Libya-Analysis consultancy and author of, Libya and the Global Enduring Disorder