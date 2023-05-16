Will the pro-democracy opposition take power in Thailand?

Parties challenging military secured a significant general election victory and promise major reforms.

Thailand’s opposition received widespread support in the country’s general elections and the leader of the Move Forward Party is set to become the next prime minister.

Pita Limjaroenrat and his coalition must overcome the military-appointed Senate, especially as this bloc also gets a say on who becomes prime minister and who forms a government.

But, with the military so powerful, can the opposition’s promised reforms be achieved?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Parit Wacharasinghu – Policy campaign manager for the Move Forward Party and a member of parliament-elect in the Thai government

Punchada Sirivunnabood – Specialist on Thai politics and associate professor at Mahidol University

Sean Boonpracong – Political analyst and the former national security adviser for then-Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra