Is Turkey’s President Erdogan at risk of losing his job?
Turkish president faces his first serious challenge in two decades.
One of the most closely contested elections in Turkey’s recent history has ended without a clear winner.
Neither President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, nor his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, were able to clinch a majority on Sunday.
Erdogan is perhaps the most important figure in Turkey since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – the founder of the republic – a century ago.
Kilicdaroglu – who is backed by a rare alliance of diverse political parties – has a real chance of unseating him.
So, what’s next?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests
Tarik Oguzlu – Professor of International Relations at Istanbul Aydin University
Helin Sari Ertem – Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University specialising in Turkish foreign policy
Yusuf Alabarda – Columnist for Turkiye Gazetesi