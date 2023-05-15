Turkish president faces his first serious challenge in two decades.

One of the most closely contested elections in Turkey’s recent history has ended without a clear winner.

Neither President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, nor his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, were able to clinch a majority on Sunday.

Erdogan is perhaps the most important figure in Turkey since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – the founder of the republic – a century ago.

Kilicdaroglu – who is backed by a rare alliance of diverse political parties – has a real chance of unseating him.

So, what’s next?

Tarik Oguzlu – Professor of International Relations at Istanbul Aydin University

Helin Sari Ertem – Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University specialising in Turkish foreign policy

Yusuf Alabarda – Columnist for Turkiye Gazetesi