What will new US immigration restrictions mean for migrants?

US President Joe Biden’s new measures replace Donald Trump’s pandemic-era laws.

Asylum seekers have been rushing towards the United States border as Trump-era restrictions introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

The Biden administration is replacing the previous rules with strict new measures.

Critics have said the new rules make it tougher for asylum seekers, but supporters say they amount to a fair yet robust approach.

What impact will they have? And how do they differ from Trump’s policy?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Richard Goodstein – Democratic political consultant and former adviser to US President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore

Alex Miller – Director of the Immigration Justice Campaign at the American Immigration Council

Adolfo Franco – Republican strategist and former assistant administrator for the Latin America and Caribbean Bureau at US Agency for International Development