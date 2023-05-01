What will the war in Sudan mean for Ethiopia?

Addis Ababa is concerned as the war next door shows no sign of ending.

For decades, Sudan and Ethiopia enjoyed strong economic and political ties.

But recent developments have strained relations between the neighbours.

A border dispute over land claimed by both countries threatened a potential conflict last year.

Ethiopia’s multibillion-dollar hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile has been a source of tension for years.

Now, with widespread conflict across Sudan, and refugees crossing the border into Ethiopia, some are questioning if new alliances will be formed.

And is there a risk of a spillover?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Aicha El Basri – Researcher at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies and the former spokesperson for the African Union

Etana Dinka – Assistant professor at James Madison University, focusing on the political history of Ethiopia and Africa

Dallia Abdelmoniem – Political commentator