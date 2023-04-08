Can Lula save the Amazon?

Deforestation in Brazil is threatening the future of the world’s biggest rainforest.

When Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to power in January, he promised to end deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest.

Logging and desertification surged to a 15-year high under his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

New data released underscores the scale of the challenge his government is facing.

Lula announced plans to renew the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, to promote the sustainable development of the Amazon Basin.

But is political will enough to end deforestation?

And what are the implications of the destruction of the Amazon?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Karla Mendes – Investigative journalist at Mongabay

Ana Carolina Alfinito – Brazil legal adviser at Amazon Watch

Michael Jacobs – Professor of political economy at Sheffield University