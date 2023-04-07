Spike in violence raised fears of a wider confrontation, as well as questions about what this means for already fractured relations.

From Lebanon to Gaza and the occupied West Bank, there has been a sharp increase in violence between Palestinians and Israelis.

It has raised fears of a wider confrontation, as well as questions about what this means for already fractured relations.

The Israeli military has carried out air raids in Gaza and southern Lebanon. It said they are in response to rockets fired into Israel on Thursday.

In the occupied West Bank, two Israeli women were killed and another seriously injured in a shooting.

So, what will it take to de-escalate the situation?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests

Nour Odeh – Political analyst and former spokeswoman for the Palestinian National Authority

Uri Dromi – Founder and president of the Jerusalem Press Club and a former spokesman for the Israel government

Francesca Albanese – United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories