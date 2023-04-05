How will Donald Trump’s trial affect the future of the US?

Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges in court.

Former United States President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts before flying back from New York City to Florida on Tuesday.

Trump then attacked the case’s district attorney, judge and judge’s family – and railed against what he called political interference in his 2024 presidential campaign.

So will this extraordinary day in court harm or help his chances of re-election?

And how far will it test the limits of the US legal and political systems?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Bradley Moss – Attorney at Mark Zaid Law Firm and a national security lawyer who has handled litigation against the US government

Ryan Wiggins – Chief of staff for the Trump-opposing Lincoln Project, a Republican strategist and a former member of the GOP

David Bolger – National security consultant and former staffer with then-Senator Joe Biden