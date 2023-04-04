What does the future hold for Julian Assange?

WikiLeaks founder, in prison in London, is appealing extradition to the US.

Australian citizen Julian Assange remains in Belmarsh prison in London.

He is appealing against his extradition to the United States to face charges of espionage and computer hacking. His supporters and civil liberties lawyers want him to be released.

They say prosecuting him is an attack on media freedom.

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

Rebecca Vincent – Director of operations and campaigns at Reporters Without Borders

Bruce Fein – International lawyer and former US Associate Deputy Attorney General

Geoffrey Robertson KC – Human rights barrister and founder of Doughty Street Chambers