What are the implications of Sudan’s fighting for Egypt?

Egypt is on edge as Sudan is embroiled in conflict.

Sudan is in turmoil with no end in sight to the fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Neighbouring nations, already dealing with an influx of refugees, are worried that the violence, too, will spread.

At an emergency meeting of the Arab League, Egypt’s representative called for an immediate ceasefire, highlighting the close ties his country has with Sudan.

But that relationship means Egypt is supporting one side over the other.

How much of a gamble is it taking?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Mohamed Alamin Ahmed – Sudanese journalist

Sara Kira – Founder and director of the European North African Center for Research

Khalil al-Anani – Associate professor of political science at the Doha Institute