How are Sudan’s resources linked to the conflict?
Sudanese people are suffering the consequences of all-out conflict between the army and a rival paramilitary force.
Sudan’s people are once again living in fear, suffering the consequences of an all-out conflict between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Sudan has a troubled history; its diverse population is composed of different ethnicities and societal groups; and it is rich in natural resources.
Are these factors linked to the conflict?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Khalid Medani – Associate professor of political science and Islamic studies and chairman of the African studies programme at McGill University
Raga Makawi – Editor of Africa Arguments and author of, Sudan’s Unfinished Democracy
Waleed Madibo – Founder and president of Sudan Policy Forum