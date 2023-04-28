How are Sudan’s resources linked to the conflict?

Sudanese people are suffering the consequences of all-out conflict between the army and a rival paramilitary force.

Sudan has a troubled history; its diverse population is composed of different ethnicities and societal groups; and it is rich in natural resources.

Are these factors linked to the conflict?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Khalid Medani – Associate professor of political science and Islamic studies and chairman of the African studies programme at McGill University

Raga Makawi – Editor of Africa Arguments and author of, Sudan’s Unfinished Democracy

Waleed Madibo – Founder and president of Sudan Policy Forum