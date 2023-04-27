Washington Declaration: What it means for the Korean Peninsula
The United States and South Korea have signed an agreement to confront possible threats from North Korea – warning Pyongyang against using nuclear weapons.
China says Washington is provoking confrontation.
What does this deal mean for the Asia-Pacific region?
Presenter: Nastasya Tay
Guests:
Sean O’Malley – Professor of International Studies at Dongseo University
Greg Scarlatoiu – Executive director of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea
Einar Tangen – Senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
Published On 27 Apr 2023