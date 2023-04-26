Can President Joe Biden win US re-election?

US president announces his re-election bid, likely pitting him against Donald Trump.

Joe Biden is to run again for the United States presidency – saying he wants to finish the job he started after replacing Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Despite facing criminal charges, Trump hopes to be his opponent if he wins the Republican nomination.

But at age 80, Biden is the oldest president in US history – brushing off concerns about his fitness for a second term.

Opinion polls suggest some voters are unenthusiastic about a re-run of the deeply divisive 2020 election.

But can Biden win? And what stands in his way?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Liz Mair – Republican strategist and founder of Mair Strategies LLC, and a former Republican National Committee (RNC) spokeswoman

David Bolger – Democratic strategist and national security consultant, and a former staffer to then-Senator Joe Biden

Laura Blessing – Senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University