What impact will arrest of opposition figures have in Tunisia?

Ennahdha Party chief Rached Ghannouchi is highest-profile opponent of President Kais Saied to be detained.

A judge in Tunisia has ruled the leader of the opposition Ennahdha Party must stay in prison before facing trial on charges of plotting against state security.

The party’s offices have also been shut down.

Rached Ghannouchi is the highest-profile opponent of President Kais Saied to be arrested to date.

The 81-year-old head of the Ennahdha Party spoke before he was detained – and said Tunisia is now a dictatorship.

This comes as President Kais Saied intensifies his crackdown on opponents, after granting himself greater powers two years ago.

So, what’s next for the country where the Arab Spring began?

And for its opposition movement?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Amine Snoussi – Political analyst and independent journalist from Tunisia.

Kaouther Ferjani – Activist and the daughter of jailed Tunisian politician Said Ferjani.

Elizia Volkmann – Journalist and photographer with a focus on North Africa and the Sahel region.