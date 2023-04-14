Could standoff in Sudan turn into a civil war

After years of instability and coups, fears are growing of another armed conflict in Sudan.

The paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces has deployed fighters to major cities.

The army warns the move could fuel divisions and threaten security.

And plans to sign an agreement for a new transitional government have again been delayed.

With a potential battle for power, could an armed conflict turn into a civil war?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests

Waleed Madibo – Founder and president of Sudan Policy Forum.

Kholood Khair – Founding director of Confluence Advisory, a Sudan-based think tank.

Alex de Waal – Professor at Tufts Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, and executive director at the World Peace Foundation.