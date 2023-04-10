Could talks in Yemen end years of war?

Optimism is running high about reaching a peace agreement between Yemen’s warring rivals.

Talks in Yemen are offering hope of a political resolution to one of the worst conflicts since World War II.

Hundreds of thousands have been killed, and millions face starvation after years of war between a Saudi and UAE-led coalition, backed by the West, and Houthi forces supported by Iran.

Now the two sides are talking.

Could peace be on the horizon? And what would a settlement mean for the region?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Ibrahim Fraihat – Associate professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies and author of the book Iran and Saudi Arabia: Taming the Chaotic Conflict

Afrah Nasser – Non-resident fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC and former Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch

Trita Parsi – Executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and specialist in Iranian foreign policy