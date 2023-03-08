What’s behind the recent protests in Georgia?

Thousands angry at a so-called ‘foreign agent’ bill making its way through parliament.

A bill making its way through Georgia’s parliament has led to protests and anger.

The so-called “foreign agents” law would require NGOs and media outlets with more than 20 percent of foreign funding to register with the state.

The Georgian government insists this will bring more transparency to foreign influence in the former Soviet republic.

But opponents say it is a way to crack down on critics and control the media.

So, what’s behind the draft legislation?

And if it becomes law, how will it affect Georgia’s relationship with the West, and its European Union membership ambitions?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Maximilian Hess – Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute

Helen Khoshtaria – Politician and founder of the Georgian opposition party, Droa

Donnacha Ó Beacháin – Author and professor of post-Soviet politics at Dublin City University