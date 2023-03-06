Nearly a million Rohingya are stuck in refugee camps in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Cox’s Bazar in southern Bangladesh is home to about a million Rohingya refugees, who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

But on Sunday, life in one of the most crowded refugee camps in the world got even more difficult.

A huge fire broke out, burning down some of the camp’s makeshift homes and causing extensive damage.

So, what does the future hold for Rohingya refugees?

And is the international community doing enough to help them?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Wendy McCance – Bangladesh country director of the Norwegian Refugee Council

Tom Andrews – UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar

Ambia Perveen – Berlin-based chairperson of the European Rohingya Council and founder of the Rohingya Medics Organization