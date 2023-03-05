Is a new nuclear deal with Iran possible?

The UN’s nuclear agency says Iran has pledged to cooperate with the monitoring of its sites.

It comes after a visit to Tehran by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

His trip followed reports that the IAEA had found particles of uranium that had been enriched to near-weapons grade level at Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility.

Tehran denies its intention to develop a nuclear weapon.

But it has ramped up its enrichment programme since then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

So how will Western powers react? Have sanctions against Iran worked?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Fouad Izadi – Associate professor at the Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran

Sahil Shah – Nuclear policy specialist and senior Iran policy adviser at the European Leadership Network

Alex Vatanka – Director and senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and founding director of its Iran programme