How much of a threat is artificial intelligence?

Elon Musk and many other tech experts call for a six-month pause on AI systems.

A group of tech and industry experts have written an open letter warning of possible risks with artificial intellegence.

It was in response to OpenAI’s recent release of GPT-4, a more advanced successor than its widely used AI chatbot ChatGPT3.

The letter goes on to say: Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable.

This pause should be public and verifiable, and include all key actors.

But will this happen?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Gary Marcus – Emeritus professor at New York University and the founder of AI start-ups Robust.AI and Geometric.AI

Atoosa Kasirzadeh – Director of research at the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Technomoral Futures

Ramesh Srinivasan – Professor at the University of California