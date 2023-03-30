What’s driving the recent unrest in Kenya?

Opposition leaders say they’re protesting against the high cost of living.

Kenya has seen several days of protests and unrest, sparked by a rising cost of living and political divisions.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is leading the demonstrations and calling on President William Ruto to resign.

Odinga lost last year’s election by a small margin to Ruto and says he was cheated out of victory.

So, can the government contain this turmoil? Or will it escalate?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Farah Maalim – Former deputy speaker of Kenya’s National Assembly

Bina Maseno – Executive director of Badili Africa, an NGO which works to increase female participation in politics

Herman Manyora – Political analyst and professor at the University of Nairobi, who voted for Raila Odinga