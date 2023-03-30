From: Inside Story

What’s driving the recent unrest in Kenya?

Opposition leaders say they’re protesting against the high cost of living.

Kenya has seen several days of protests and unrest, sparked by a rising cost of living and political divisions.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is leading the demonstrations and calling on President William Ruto to resign.

Odinga lost last year’s election by a small margin to Ruto and says he was cheated out of victory.

So, can the government contain this turmoil? Or will it escalate?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Farah Maalim – Former deputy speaker of Kenya’s National Assembly

Bina Maseno – Executive director of Badili Africa, an NGO which works to increase female participation in politics

Herman Manyora – Political analyst and professor at the University of Nairobi, who voted for Raila Odinga

