Will Vladimir Putin go nuclear in Ukraine?

President Vladimir Putin says Russian nuclear weapons will be stationed in Belarus, drawing sharp criticism from the West.

The European Union has called Putin’s comments irresponsible, and warned the Kremlin ally Belarus it could face more sanctions.

Ukraine has called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, accusing Moscow of making Minsk a “nuclear hostage”.

The Russian president also warned he would be forced to react if the United Kingdom supplied Ukraine with armour-piercing ammunition containing depleted uranium.

So could the war take a new turn? And how might NATO respond?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer, Defence and military analyst

Susi Snyder, Programme coordinator at the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

Samuel Ramani, Associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute