Why is the US concerned about TikTok?
China denies US accusations that the popular social media app is a threat to national security.
TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, has become popular across the world, racking up a billion active users.
But it has also become another battleground between the US and China.
Washington says TikTok is effectively a spying tool. The company and the Chinese government both deny this.
So, who should we believe?
Presenter: Nastasya Tay
Guests:
Einar Tangen – senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, an independent think tank based in China
Sarah Kreps – founder and director of the Technology Policy Institute at Cornell University
Adrian Weckler – technology editor at the Irish Independent and host of the Big Tech Show podcast
Published On 24 Mar 2023