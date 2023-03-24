Why is the US concerned about TikTok?

China denies US accusations that the popular social media app is a threat to national security.

TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, has become popular across the world, racking up a billion active users.

But it has also become another battleground between the US and China.

Washington says TikTok is effectively a spying tool. The company and the Chinese government both deny this.

So, who should we believe?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Einar Tangen – senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, an independent think tank based in China

Sarah Kreps – founder and director of the Technology Policy Institute at Cornell University

Adrian Weckler – technology editor at the Irish Independent and host of the Big Tech Show podcast